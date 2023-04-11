Lewisburg, Pa. — Who needs 80 days to go around the world? The Lewisburg Children's Museum is giving families the chance to accomplish the same feat in 120 minutes on Saturday, April 15. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., families are invited to "travel around the world" in the museum courtyard.

The event is intended to foster tolerance and inclusion of different traditions, religions, appearances, languages, and art forms. This "worldwide travel" will be facilitated by Bucknell foreign language teaching assistants, who will host hands-on activities and share information about their homes and cultures.

“The Passport to the World program aims to promote cultural awareness and diversity and enhance the imagination of our community's children.” explained Dena Isleem, the Foreign Language Teaching Assistants program coordinator.

The program is recommended for children between ages 2 and 10. It is included with general admission or membership.

“This program is so unique in that it provides families with the opportunity to make connections with those from different backgrounds,” adds Kahla DeSmit, LCM Executive Director. “It’s a great opportunity to expose children to cultures and experiences from around the world.”

Questions about this program may be directed to lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or (570) 768-4914.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.