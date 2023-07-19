Wellsboro, Pa. — The "Hometown Science Series" continues next weekend at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center with a presentation on rattlesnakes.

The event will take place Sunday, July 30, at 2 p.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Participants will learn about the biology and conservation of the timber rattlesnake during a special program being presented by herpetologist Stan Boder. The event is free and open to the public.

The program will begin at 2 p.m. with hands-on activities for pre-K and elementary school-aged children interested in reptiles and amphibians like snakes, frogs, turtles, and salamanders.

Stan Boder will then give a presentation on the timber rattlesnake that represents the "wild character" of the creature. People have encountered these native snakes in the wild, often basking in sunny, rocky areas or looking for prey in forested areas within their home range.

Sensitive and ecologically important, the health and survival of the timber rattlesnake in Pennsylvania depends on people’s efforts to protect and conserve them.

A senior herpetologist with EnviroScience, Inc., Boder has conducted more than 20 years of field studies on amphibians and reptiles throughout Pennsylvania and the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions of the United States with a special focus on the timber rattlesnake. He will share his knowledge of the biology, habitat, and life history of the species, and conservation practices to protect them.

For more information about this program or the Hometown Science Series & Festival, contact Barb St. John White at hometownscience@gmail.com or 814-933-6877, or visit Hometown Science Series & Festival on Facebook.

