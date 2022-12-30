Williamsport, Pa. — To raise support and funds for a local child battling cancer, the Williamsport YMCA will hold a special pickleball tournament.

The Glow in the Dark Pickleball Tournament will be held at the Williamsport Branch YMCA on Sunday, Jan. 22 starting at 5 p.m. This event will be a fundraiser to raise money for Vhito DeCapria.

DiCapria is a brave eleven year old young boy from Jersey Shore who has been battling cancer since he was three years old. After being cancer free for seven years, DiCapria relapsed with a secondary cancer, Osteosarcoma, in August.

Due to this relapse, DiCapria was admitted to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). According to DiCapria mother, Ashley, he had a full arm amputation up to the shoulder three weeks ago. DiCapria will have twenty more weeks of chemotherapy. Next month, he will start weekly Occupational Therapy to help him adjust to this new life.

According to Vito Sylvester, the fundraiser organizer, DiCapria grandmother, Christina Schneider, is an avid pickleball player and he thought that a Glow in the Dark fundraiser would be fun and a great way to help DiCapria's family deal with the cost of treatments at CHOP over the next few years.

Sylvester said that DiCapria is taking all of what he has gone through in his short life with a smile. "He is very brave and is looking forward to someday getting a bionic arm when he is all grown up. In the meantime, he will need our help."

All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to DiCapria to help with his medical care costs.

The Glow in the Dark Pickleball Tournament will be a very unique fundraiser. It has not been done in the area. Sylvester said that the darkened Williamsport Branch YMCA gym will be transformed into four glowing pickleball courts.

Backlights will be installed. Players will be able to line their paddles with reflective tape, wear reflective clothing, and the balls will be shining as well. "It will be a lot of fun to play and watch the competition," Sylvester said.

"Each person’s game scores will be logged and totaled at the end of tournament. Partners will rotate. First and second place winners will receive a prize. Preregistration will include a t-shirt!" Sylvester added.

To register to play in the tournament, go to this link.

The cost for registration is $35 online with a t-shirt provided. Participants can also pay $40 at the door.

All are welcome to join, Sylvester said. Anyone who would like to attend but does not want to play does not need to register. Donations will also be accepted to help defray DiCapria's medical expenses.

Other activities planned during the fundraiser include music, raffle baskets, wine raffle (guaranteed win); and the Real Taste food truck will be on site.

You can follow DiCapria's progress on his Facebook page: Vhito’s Victory Road. There is also a GoFundMe site to help with treatments and bills. Vhito mother, Ashley Decapria, is unable to work due to traveling for his treatment.

The Williamsport Branch YMCA is located at 641 Walnut Street. The rise in popularity of pickleball in the area was featured last month.