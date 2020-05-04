Williamsport – In this time of uncertainty, there's a fundamental truth that gives us hope – that together we can do extraordinary things.

Over the past few weeks, the community has been coming together to stand up, help out, give back, and heal. Whether that's through donations to community organizations, celebrating doctors and nurses, or reaching out to a neighbor to help with groceries, generosity has been helping the region get through this pandemic, together.

On May 5, 2020, the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), Lycoming County United Way, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties are participating in #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of unity and giving as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

M&T Bank will provide a $10,000 bonus to the COVID-19 United Community Regional Fund if FCFP and the regional United Ways are able to raise $10,000 or more between 6 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

Now, more than ever, nonprofits need access to additional financial resources to assist them in helping their community through this unprecedented pandemic.

Gifts to the COVID-19 United Community Funds can be made by visiting www.ncpagives.org and selecting the individual fund in your community. Each fund is managed by FCFP and 100% of all dollars raised will be granted back to the community. You may also mail a check made payable to FCFP to 201 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Please note COVID-19 United Community Funds and the County where you would like your gift deployed on the memo line.