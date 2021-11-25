GivingTuesday-Generic.jpg

#GivingTuesday is a worldwide celebration of generosity. The day is known for recognizing organizations and communities in particular need. But the day is also, quite simply, about sharing kindness with others — which is a gift in itself.

According to the James V. Brown Library, donations to the Library on Giving Tuesday (November 30) help the library create take-home kits so that families can bond together at home. 

bread baking program.jpg

One community program that donations support is a baking club. Participants in the Little Red Hen Bread Baking Club learn to bake bread, follow recipes, compare and contrast what they made each month, and earn a book (The Little Red Hen Makes a Pizza) for their home library. The event is a way for families to read together, bake together, and learn together.

Gift donations also support monthly storytime for adults with disabilities, a program organized through a successful partnership between the Library and Hope Enterprises. Each month they share songs, stories, and laughter based around a theme.

giving-event.jpg

Please give here on Nov. 30. The Library has a goal of raising $1,000! 


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.