#GivingTuesday is a worldwide celebration of generosity. The day is known for recognizing organizations and communities in particular need. But the day is also, quite simply, about sharing kindness with others — which is a gift in itself.

According to the James V. Brown Library, donations to the Library on Giving Tuesday (November 30) help the library create take-home kits so that families can bond together at home.

One community program that donations support is a baking club. Participants in the Little Red Hen Bread Baking Club learn to bake bread, follow recipes, compare and contrast what they made each month, and earn a book (The Little Red Hen Makes a Pizza) for their home library. The event is a way for families to read together, bake together, and learn together.

Gift donations also support monthly storytime for adults with disabilities, a program organized through a successful partnership between the Library and Hope Enterprises. Each month they share songs, stories, and laughter based around a theme.

Please give here on Nov. 30. The Library has a goal of raising $1,000!



