Williamsport, Pa. -- Firetree Place, a childcare-licensed nonprofit community center focused on youth development, is hosting a fundraiser to support kids' summer camp.

The summer camp is a 10-week program that takes place Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for youth ages 5 to 12. Activities include two field trips per week, structured programs and activities, indoor and outdoor recreation, and swimming. Kids are offered breakfast, lunch, and two snacks each day.

The current fundraiser will support the 56 children enrolled in this year's program. The actual cost of the camp is $175 per week per child, but Firetree place only charges families $75 per week with further reduced pricing and scholarships to those in greatest need.

To donate toward summer camp costs, please click here.

Sponsoring a child ensures that they have access to different environments, tools, and experiences that they would not usually have available at home or school. Summer camp provides positive activities to broaden children's horizons and help them to achieve success in the future.

Firetree Place is located in the heart of Williamsport and offers low-cost programs for many families in need. It has a special focus on helping at-risk children to stay safe, provide positive guidance and mentorship, and help kids develop their potential and find success, according to their website.

According to a recent survey, 72 percent of Firetree Place's clients are considered low to extremely low income and qualify for free or reduced price school meals, with 43 percent of youths living in a single female parent household.

