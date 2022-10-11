Mifflinburg, Pa. — Thanks to local Girl Scout Molly Steele, Herr Family memorabilia will be on display at the Herr Memorial Library.

Steele planned, designed, and built a display case as part of her Silver Award project, the highest award to be received as a Girl Scout Cadette.

This case is located on the third floor of the library on Market Street, between the Pennsylvania and community rooms. Every month, different items from the library's collection of Herr Family memorabilia will be featured for the public to view.

Part of Steele's goal for this project was to give the library a way to highlight special pieces from its historical collection so the Mifflinburg community could learn more about the library and the Herr Family.

In 1943, Jane I. Herr willed to the Mifflinburg community an endowment and her family home to serve as a free public library. The yellow-brick building opened its doors in October 1944 as the Jane I. and Annetta Herr Memorial Library. The Library was named in honor of Jane, Jessie, and Mabel Herr’s paternal grandmother, Jane Irwin Herr, and mother, Annetta M. Young Herr.

Cole's Hardware and Verna's Fabrics in Mifflinburg and Lewisburg Builder's Supply donated supplies towards Steele’s project.

For more information, visit the library or call 570-966-0831.

+2 Spiritual editorial: An Urgent Response To Hunger