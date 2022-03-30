Williamsport, Pa. -- The GIANT Company continues its childhood hunger initiative with a recent donation to the food service program at Williamsport Area School District.

The $8,248.84 contribution is part of GIANT's Feeding School Kids initiative, which supports local public school programming to address childhood hunger.

The program has raised more than $1.4 million in just under two months--Jan. 1 through Feb. 28--through cash register purchases at its Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market stores. The company matched the first $250,000 donated by customers.

WASD is among the public school districts to benefit from the program in the communities The GIANT Company serves across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.