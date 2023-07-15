Coalition connects veterans to needed resources Williamsport, Pa. — A holiday to honor and remember veterans who have died while serving in …

Williamsport, Pa. — Life is not always easy when a soldier returns home from a deployment. That's one of the reasons Vet Centers were established: to offer confidential help to veterans, service members, and their families.

With 300 locations across the country, and one in Puerto Rico, Pennsylvania plays host to 12 centers. They aim to provide services for a successful transition from military to civilian life or after a traumatic event experienced in the military.

The Williamsport Vet Center, 49 East Fourth Street, next door to the James V. Brown Library, offers readjustment counseling and referrals for veterans and service members, both active duty, reserve National Guard, and their family members.

"We try to tailor our services to our veteran population with non-traditional services," said Nathanial Hetzel, an 11-year Marine Corps veteran and the veteran outreach program specialist in Williamsport.

"You'll find at Vet Centers they try to tailor groups to easy things people can do, including therapeutic recreational activities to get veterans together," he said. Examples of group activities include include hiking, guitar, art, and crafts groups.

The Vet Center also provides resources such as marriage and family therapy in an individual setting, or in a group for veterans or spouses of veterans.

Williamsport Vet Center open house

The Williamsport Vet Center is having an upcoming open house on July 27 from 3-6 p.m. All former and current services members are invited for food and refreshments. An RSVP is encouraged but not necessary.

The open house helps to spread awareness about the support services that are available to local vets and their families in 11 counties in the area, all at no cost.

While the Vet Center does not provide financial support services, they are staffed and equipped with people who will direct them to the proper avenues. The Vet Center also runs on a completely confidential basis.

“In the aspect of referrals, a big thing for me is also the knowledge of helping a veteran understand a process and walking them through the process. We like to do warm handoffs, if you’re a veteran coming to me that needs help I don’t want to just tell you to call these people, I’ll introduce you via email, in person, or walk you down there. Whatever it is,” Hetzel said.

Vet Center history

The Vet Center began in 1979 when a group of Vietnam veterans who were getting together on their own for support groups found success in the idea. It was then created as an official pilot program for two years. With continued success, the organizers decided to implement the center permanently.

The location of Williamsport’s Vet Center first opened in August 1997 at 805 Penn St. and remained there for a decade until relocating to its current location at 49 E. Fourth Street, Suite 104.

Veterans do not need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for the provided services, but must meet the eligibility criteria that can be found at vetcenter.va.gov. Additional information on veteran or military family member qualifying can also be found through the vet center website.