Mifflinburg -- Come run with the turkey on Thanksgiving morning for the 11th annual Mifflinburg Turkey Trot! The 5k run/walk begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25 at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. 5th Street.

Cost is $30 to participate in the 5k run/walk with proceeds benefitting Herr Memorial Library and the Mifflinburg Area High School Boys Lacrosse Team. Runners and walkers can register online or by emailing mifflinburgturkeytrot@gmail.com. T-shirts are provided for individuals that register before Saturday, Oct. 30. Registration ends Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Non-perishable food donations will be collected at the start of the race and donated to local food pantries.


