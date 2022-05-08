Jersey Shore, Pa. — Geisinger's Jersey Shore Hospital has been recognized as one of the best hospitals for patient experience in the eastern United States, according to an annual hospital review.

Becker's Hospital Review recently compiled a list, which included just 21 hospitals in 10 states, and Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital is included.

Becker’s used the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to compile its list. The HCAHPS star rating is the average of the 10 topic-specific measures using data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital has a five-star patient experience summary rating based off data released on Jan. 26.

Quality of care, patient safety, and patient experience are top priorities for Geisinger Jersey Shore, according to a hospital release. CMS reflects that through rating hospitals based on metrics for five main categories — mortality, safety of care, patient experience, readmission, and timely and effective care. Hospitals are rated individually and only inpatients’ metrics are included in these analytics.

“The last two sets of ratings posted are absolutely incredible. This is a direct reflection of how we continually strive to make patient satisfaction a priority,” said Lisa Hill, Quality Improvement for Geisinger Jersey Shore. “We are certainly headed in the right direction toward our ultimate goal of earning an overall five-star rating.”

The hospital has an overall four-star rating, and a five-star patient survey rating, which are the highest scores in Lycoming County, Geisinger noted. Over the last year, multiple departments have launched initiatives resulting in improvements throughout the hospital. Publicly available through CMS’s Hospital Compare tool, the patient experience ratings are updated every 90 days.

