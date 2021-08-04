SPL_moneyspent_2021.jpg

 

 Fred Adams / For Spotlight PA

Danville, Pa. - Geisinger continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to their neighbors at four of their vaccine centers, and at select Geisinger Pharmacy locations.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available:

  • Wed., Aug. 4, at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Thurs., Aug. 5, at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, 1020 Thompson St., Jersey Shore, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Fri., Aug. 6, at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Fri., Aug. 6, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition to appointments and walk-in times at their vaccine centers, by-appointment COVID-19 vaccines will be available at select Geisinger Pharmacy locations, including Dallas, Danville, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Mount Pocono, Pottsville, State College and Scranton.

Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart. The vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them during vaccination.

Appointments for a vaccine at one of the vaccine centers, or at a Geisinger Pharmacy, can be made through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. To check on additional walk-in vaccine days and times, and for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a reminder, Geisinger says masks are required for all patients and visitors (regardless of vaccination status) in all buildings.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.