Danville, Pa. - Geisinger continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to their neighbors at four of their vaccine centers, and at select Geisinger Pharmacy locations.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available:

Wed., Aug. 4, at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Aug. 5, at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, 1020 Thompson St., Jersey Shore, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 6, at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 6, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition to appointments and walk-in times at their vaccine centers, by-appointment COVID-19 vaccines will be available at select Geisinger Pharmacy locations, including Dallas, Danville, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Mount Pocono, Pottsville, State College and Scranton.

Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart. The vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them during vaccination.

Appointments for a vaccine at one of the vaccine centers, or at a Geisinger Pharmacy, can be made through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. To check on additional walk-in vaccine days and times, and for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a reminder, Geisinger says masks are required for all patients and visitors (regardless of vaccination status) in all buildings.