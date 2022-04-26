Danville, Pa. — Geisinger is hosting four Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Hughes Center in Danville for those eligible for booster shots.

The first clinic will be held this Wednesday and Thursday; the second clinic will run May 4 and 5.

Those who are not immunocompromised can have a booster dose five months after their initial two-dose series of Moderna vaccine. Immunocompromised people should have their initial two-dose series, a third dose four weeks after the second shot and then a booster shot three months later.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommend those in the 50+ age group have a second booster shot at least four months after their first booster. The agency also authorized a second booster for people 12 and older with certain immune deficiencies.

Data continues to show the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the extra dose for people over the age of 50 and certain immunocompromised people will increase their protection against severe disease. If you’re unsure if you qualify for a booster or have any specific questions, contact your doctor.

Geisinger retail pharmacies are currently accepting appointments for those who are eligible. You can make an appointment at Geisinger through MyGeisinger, theMyChart mobile app, or by calling 570-284-3657.

Remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or proof of having received the vaccine to your appointment. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at Geisinger.org/COVIDVax.

