Sunbury, Pa. – Geisinger Health System continues their tradition of helping the community through their recent partnership with the YMCA in Sunbury.

The Sunbury YMCA, with the assistance of Geisinger, will now be offering non- perishable food boxes twice a month at the Sunbury YMCA facility, on 4th St.

The Food Pantry distribution is held on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Sunbury Y, located at 1150 N 4th St. in Sunbury.

The drive-thru event will proceed through the East side of the building, and pick up a box at the Degenstein Youth Center entrance.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the Sunbury Y at 570-286-5636. When picking up a box, community members need to present proof of residency either in the form of a valid driver’s license, or recent utility bill.

“Our community has a significant amount of food insecurity, and the Y wants to help with this need. I know it’s going to make a big difference for many families," said Katrina Mouery, Co-Branch Director of the Sunbury YMCA.

Mouery said the bi-weekly boxes are slightly different each time, but mostly consist of non-perishable, pantry staples such as cereal, pasta, juice, soup and other canned goods.

For more information or to pre-register, please call the Sunbury YMCA at 570-286-5636.