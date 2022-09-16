Danville, Pa. — Geisinger is once again making better health easier by hosting Super Saturday flu vaccine events now through November.

Simply drive up to one of 22 locations and receive a shot without leaving your vehicle — no appointment needed. At locations without drive-in shots, walk-in shots are available.

The first Super Saturday event will be tomorrow. All Super Saturday events run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two other Super Saturdays will be held Oct. 8 and Nov. 5.

“While flu cases were lower last year, it’s still important to get vaccinated,” said Stanley Martin, M.D., director of Geisinger’s Division of Infectious Diseases. “Like COVID-19, the flu can be very serious. By getting immunized, you’re not only protecting yourself, but keeping yourself from spreading the flu to others at high risk of severe illness, including children, the elderly, and those immunocompromised.”

Flu season typically begins in the fall and lasts throughout the winter, although the virus can be spread year-round. “Based on current levels, we may see more flu cases this winter than we have in the past five years,” Martin added. “We want to vaccinate as many people as possible.”

Twenty-two Geisinger community medicine clinics will host drive-through events for anyone age 3 and older. Shots will be available at:

Geisinger Healthplex State College (132 Abigail Lane)

Geisinger Philipsburg (210 Medical Center Drive)

Geisinger Bellefonte (819 E. Bishop St.)

Geisinger Lewistown (21 Geisinger Lane)

Geisinger Medical Clinic Lock Haven (68 Spring St.)

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy (255 Route 220 Highway)

Geisinger Berwick (2200 W. Front St.)

Geisinger Medical Clinic Buckhorn (240 Mall Blvd.)

Geisinger Frackville (701 West Oak St.)

Geisinger Kulpmont (119 Nevada Drive)

Geisinger Lewisburg (250 Reitz Blvd.)

Geisinger Orwigsburg (300 Hollywood Blvd.)

Geisinger Pottsville (529 Terry Reiley Way)

Geisinger Selinsgrove (201 Roosevelt Ave.)

Geisinger Woodbine Lane (16 Woodbine Lane)

Geisinger Dallas (114 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive)

Geisinger Kingston (560 Pierce St.)

Geisinger Mountain Top (35 S. Mountain Blvd.)

Geisinger Mt. Pocono (126 Market Way)

Geisinger Pittston (42 N. Main St.)

Geisinger Mt. Pleasant (531 Mt. Pleasant Drive)

Geisinger Tunkhannock (10 Trieble Drive)

Those 65 and older can receive shots at Geisinger 65 Forward locations.

Drive-through:

Hazleton (20 Diana Lane)

Kingston (499 Wyoming Ave.)

Scranton (3 W. Olive St., Floor 1, Suite 205)

Walk-in:

Buckhorn (240 Mall Blvd., Floor 1)

Milton (5170 State Route 405 – South Gate Plaza)

Scranton (3 W Olive St., Floor 1, Suite 205)

Shamokin Dam (30 Baldwin Blvd.)

Shamokin Coal Township (9333 State Route 61, Suite 2)

State College (293 Patriot Lane – Trader Joe's Plaza)

Wilkes-Barre (41 South Main St.)

Walk-in flu shots for patients ages 6 months and older will also be available at the following CommunityCare and Geisinger Pediatrics locations:

CommunityCare Hazleton (426 Airport Road)

CommunityCare Kistler Clinic (175 S. Wilkes-Barre Blvd.)

Pediatrics:

Pottsville (529 Terry Reiley Way)

Mt. Pocono (126 Market Way)

Scranton (5 Morgan Highway, Suite 8)

Forty Fort (190 Welles St., Suite 122)

Lewisburg (55 Medical Park Drive)

Woodbine (16 Woodbine Lane)

Lock Haven (68 Spring St.)

Muncy (255 Route 220)

Healthplex State College (132 Abigail Lane)

Lewistown (21 Geisinger Lane)

Philipsburg (210 Medical Center Drive)

There’s no need to preregister to get a flu shot. Remember to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.

For more information on fighting flu this season, visit geisinger.org/flu.

