Danville, Pa. - Following recent guidance from the Food and Drug Administration, Geisinger is now offering third-dose COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people.

Third-dose vaccines are available by appointment at Geisinger Community Vaccine Centers or select Geisinger Pharmacy locations.

People eligible for the third dose are those who already received two doses of either the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, and have weakened immune systems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this includes people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

If you are unsure if you’re eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you should talk with your doctor.

Make an appointment for a third-dose COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger through myGeisinger, or by calling 570-284-3657.

Appointments are available at the vaccine centers at the Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville, Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. Appointments are also available at Geisinger Pharmacy locations in Dallas, Danville, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Mount Pocono, Pottsville, State College and Scranton.

The hospital system wants to remind individuals to bring their COVID-19 vaccine card, or proof of having received both vaccine doses to the third-dose appointment.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available.

As a reminder, one visitor is permitted for outpatient appointments, and masks must be worn (regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status) by all patients, visitors and employees in all Geisinger buildings and facilities.