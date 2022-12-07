Geisinger will be offering free in-person and virtual culinary medicine classes for those looking to improve their health and nutrition.

Culinary medicine is a new program offered by Geisinger, consisting of hands-on classes that combine the art and skill of cooking with the science of nutrition. The curriculum is evidence-based and emphasizes the role of food in the treatment and prevention of disease based on the Mediterranean diet.

Free of charge and open to everyone, the series of four classes are led by a culinary-trained registered dietitian. They're typically held on consecutive weeks or months throughout the year. Participants don’t need any cooking experience or knowledge to attend.

The first class is an introduction to the Mediterranean diet and cooking basics. The remaining three each focus on one of a typical day’s meals and healthy eating habits. You must be 18 or older to participate.

Classes will be based out of Geisinger's new state-of-the-art teaching kitchen in Selinsgrove.

Classes begin Tuesday, Dec. 6, and are being offered through May 2023. Participants joining virtually can be located anywhere in Pennsylvania. Register today or learn more at geisinger.org/cooking.

Participants use the same entrance as Geisinger’s Multispecialty Clinic in Selinsgrove at 157 Roosevelt Ave. Classes are held in the Family Practice Center community room.

