Danville, Pa. – Geisinger will host a free, virtual lung cancer screening information session next month for those community members who may be at a greater risk for developing cancer.

The screening will be held on May 10 from noon to 1 p.m.

For at-risk patients, lung cancer screening is quick, easy and painless and just as important to the early detection and treatment of cancer as regular mammograms and colonoscopies.

Patients may be eligible for lung cancer screening if they are:

Between the ages of 50 and 80

Have a 20-pack-year smoking history

Currently smoke or quit within the last 15 years

The event will be hosted by Matthew Facktor, M.D., director of the lung cancer screening program and chair of Geisinger’s Department of Thoracic Surgery, and George Ruiz, M.D., chair of Geisinger’s Department of Cardiology.

The session will cover:

An overview of lung cancer screening

Who is a good candidate for regular screening

How to calculate pack-year history

A question-and-answer session

Anyone interested in learning about lung cancer screening can register for the information session by visiting go.geisinger.org/lungcancerscreeningevent. During registration, participants can submit questions they’d like addressed during the session.

