Danville, Pa. -- With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in our communities, Geisinger wanted to remind citizens on the appropriate locations to go for COVID-19 testing.

"A hospital emergency room is not an appropriate location, but Geisinger offers several locations for more efficient and timely COVID-19 testing," according to a statement released by hospital spokesperson Marc Stempka.

From Sept. 8 to Sept. 22, Geisinger administered 32,101 COVID-19 tests, with 3,620 of those being positive, or 12 percent.

For the same time frame in Sept. 2020, Geisinger administered 14,284 COVID-19 tests, with 574 being positive, or 4 percent. The current positivity rate, which is three times higher than last year, is comparable to early Nov. 2020, just before the winter surge, the statement from Geisinger read.

But Geisinger warned that the virus is indeed putting a demand on COVID-19 testing in our communities. "Our emergency rooms are busy, and staff there are needed to treat patients with serious illnesses and injuries."

"COVID-19 testing in the emergency room takes staff away from these patients and increases wait times. Hospital emergency rooms are for emergencies, such as life-threatening injuries and illness, including symptoms of strokes, heart attacks and broken bones," Stempka's statement continued.

Stempka said their emergency room teams are always willing and available to assist patients and families if they believe they need emergency evaluation for a health condition. But Geisinger said with the increased demand for COVID-19 testing, it was important to understand where to go for a COVID-19 test.

If you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, or you have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, a test is appropriate in the correct location, including:

Geisinger ConvenientCare locations

Primary care doctor’s offices

Pediatrician’s offices

Dedicated Geisinger COVID-19 testing locations in Avis, Danville, Moosic, Orwigsburg and Philipsburg

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also provides a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

Geisinger COVID-19 testing appointments can be made at through MyGeisinger, or by calling 570-284-3657.

COVID-19 test results from Geisinger are easily accessible through MyGeisinger. For more information about COVID-19 testing.