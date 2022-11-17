Danville, Pa. — A new bariatric doctor has joined the staff at Geisinger Health System.

Benefsha Mohammad, M.D., recently joined Geisinger as a general surgeon specializing in bariatrics.

Dr. Mohammad specializes in biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, advanced endoscopy, revisional bariatric surgery, foregut surgery, laparoscopic gastric band (or “lap band”), gastric bypass and gastric sleeve.

“Being born in a war zone in northern Afghanistan, I observed famine and disease and the repercussions of lacking proper medical care. The desire to help those in need and bring about positive change inspired me to become a physician,” said Dr. Mohammad.

She earned her medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, N.Y., and followed that with a residency in general surgery at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, Conn. Dr. Mohammad recently completed a fellowship in advanced GI and bariatric surgery at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Mohammad’s family came to the U.S. in 1997 as Muslim immigrants seeking asylum from war. She credits her early life in Afghanistan for developing a passion for global health, which has taken her to India and the Dominican Republic.

Dr. Mohammad is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Surgeons, the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, the Association of Women Surgeons and the Women’s Leadership in Surgery Society.

“Dr. Mohammad is an excellent addition to our bariatrics program,” said Anthony Petrick, division chief of minimally invasive surgery. “Her experience and expertise will allow us to continue to offer our patients world-class care closer to home.”

Dr. Mohammad sees patients at Geisinger Healthplex State College and Geisinger Medical Center. If you’re interested in learning more about bariatrics, visit geisinger.org/bariatricssurgery.

