Williamsport, Pa. – The basketball court at Memorial Park will be dedicated during a ceremony planned for Friday, July 21 at 11 a.m.

According to the mayor's office, the City of Williamsport will host the ceremony at the Memorial Park basketball court to recognize and thank the United States Air Force for their contribution in support of the new hoops.

A $9,500 contribution from the U.S. Air Force went toward the purchase of the new basketball hoops for three parks, including Memorial, Shaw, and Young's Woods Parks.

The Memorial Park court renovation is part of a series of upgrades in many of the city's parks this year that also include improvements to baseball fields and basketball courts in Brandon Park, the splash pad and resurfaced courts in Shaw Place Park, and a full renovation to Lose Park.

This event is open to the public and the community is encouraged to attend Friday at Memorial Park, 1744 West Fourth Street, Williamsport.

