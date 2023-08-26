Welcomes the World_2023
Beth Frear

Williamsport, Pa. — With a lull in the Little League World Series excitement Friday, throngs of visitors enjoyed the annual downtown street festival to take in live music, games, and food.

Baseball fans and the community welcomed the Little League World Series teams, families, and visitors to Williamsport Welcomes the World, which typically draws a crowd in the thousands.

The streets in the Central Business district between Market and William Streets closed to traffic to accommodate the five-hour celebration. 

