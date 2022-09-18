Steel Wheel show.jpg

Hughesville, Pa. — The second annual Steel Wheel Show came to the Lycoming County Fairgrounds Sunday, with classic cars, bikes, and trucks filling the grounds for the event.

The show, which ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., featured food, activities, music by the band One80 and "everything with wheels." 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.