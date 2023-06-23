PSP has announced funeral arrangements for Jacques "Jay" F. Rougeau Jr., a state trooper who lost his life on the job on Saturday, June 17.

Services will be in-person next Monday and Tuesday and on live-stream through Commonwealth Media Services on Tuesday. NorthcentralPa.com will share the live-stream on Facebook.

The services will be held on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 at the Bayfront Convention Center, located at 1 Sassafras Pier in Erie.

Public viewing is scheduled for two sessions on Monday, June 26 from noon to 3:00 p.m. and again from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the same location.

At only 29 years old, Trooper Rougeau was shot and killed during a manhunt when he encountered the suspect and suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The individual fired multiple rounds from a rifle at marked patrol vehicles in the parking lot of Troop G, Lewistown. Lt. James A. Wagner then encountered the individual and was wounded by a round that entered his patrol vehicle. After fatally shooting Tpr. Rougeau, the individual was killed in an exchange of gunfire.

Lieutenant Wagner, 45, remains in critical condition at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Anyone interested in donating to assist the troopers’ families can send a check to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) at 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

The check should be made out to the “Survivor’s Fund,” with the name of the trooper written in the “memo” portion of the check.