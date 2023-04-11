Lewisburg, Pa. — The recently-established Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition is hosting one of its first fundraisers on Saturday, April 22 at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness. There are two tiers of participation: a 5K race and an all-abilities walk.

The Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition was formed by the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency to help local residents who are facing food insecurity. The Coalition brings together community members and representatives from groups including social service agencies, food pantries, and local schools.

The Coalition's 5K race and all-abilities walk will be held on Saturday, April 22 starting at 8 a.m. Registration is $20 for the 5K and $10 for the walk. Both the run and walk will begin and end at the Miller Center for Recreation & Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Participants will assemble on the Miller Center’s outdoor courtyard for this flat and fast course that includes the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail and parts of the Brookpark Farm neighborhood.

Racers will be chip-timed by Bernie’s Race Timing. Registration is now open at runsignup.com; search for Hunger Coalition 5K.

All proceeds raised through this event will benefit the Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition. This event is generously sponsored by The Lewisburg Farmers Market, The GIANT Company, Service 1st Federal Credit Union, Evangelical Community Hospital, Mifflinburg Bank and Trust, and W&L Dealerships & Collision Center.

