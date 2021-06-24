Lewisburg, Pa. - Brush up on your pop culture knowledge for the Public Library for Union County's Trivia Night at Union Cellars Winery!

The fundraiser and trivia night will be held on Wed., July 21 at 7 p.m. and questions will pertain to television, streaming shows, and other pop culture.

Register your team of four to six people online. The registration fee is $150 per team and includes one glass of wine for each teammate and snacks. Soft drinks and water will also be available.

The team with the highest score after four rounds wins. Each member of the winning team will receive a Union Cellars t-shirt and a $10 gift certificate to shop in downtown Lewisburg.

Proceeds from these fundraisers benefit the Public Library for Union County and are used to enhance the library’s collection and services offered.

For more information, visit the Public Library for Union County at 255 Reitz Boulevard in Lewisburg, call (570) 523-1172.