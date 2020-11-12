Lewisburg, Pa. – Focus Central Pennsylvania has received a $3,000 investment contribution from Fulton Bank to support the mission of Focus Central Pennsylvania, a nonprofit attracting investment that cultivates economic growth in Central Pennsylvania.

The investment contribution was presented by Fulton Bank’s Senior Vice President, Leslie P. Temple, to Focus Central Pennsylvania‘s Chair Jennifer Wakeman and Executive Director Lauren Bryson.

The contribution will support Focus Central PA’s annual strategic marketing initiatives that work to attract new quality companies and investors to our area.

“Fulton Bank is committed to supporting a thriving and growing economy in Central Pennsylvania and has been impressed by the initiatives and activity Focus Central Pennsylvania has been generating for the region. We are excited to be supporting the organization’s mission and increasing our support to see quality investment and growth continue here in Central Pennsylvania,” said Leslie P. Temple, Fulton Bank’s Senior Vice President.

“Focus Central Pennsylvania’s efforts to attract quality investment and companies that provide career opportunities are made possible by the regional cooperation of our local county partners and investors like Fulton Bank. Our investors recognize that smart economic growth is achieved through collaboration, partnerships, and effective proactive promotion of what the region has to offer growing companies,” Focus Central Pennsylvania’s Chair, Jennifer Wakeman, said.

Focus Central Pennsylvania is part of a committed team in the region that is driving economic growth for communities in Centre, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Union, Snyder and Mifflin Counties. The organization proactively connects with site location consultants and companies looking to expand.