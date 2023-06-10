Wellsboro, Pa. — The fire hall banquet room in Wellsboro was filled Tuesday as more than 100 people from all over the Northern Tier vent to Frontier Communications officials about their service in Potter, Tioga, and Bradford counties.

About 30 people told their tales of woe for more than three hours, describing dropped calls, extended internet outages, and slow internet speeds.

As the only telephone company that still offers landlines in the area, Frontier is often one of the only choices for customers.The only alternative is HughesNet, which offers internet and phone via a satellite network.

Representatives of the Public Utility Commission (PUC), Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate, and the state Office of Small Business Advocate also attended the event.

Informal complaints from a previous meeting on the issue were passed along to the OCA in an effort to "put a little heat on the company," said OCA representative Barret Sheridan, who filed the complaints shared at the Feb. 16 hearing in Wellsboro.

Administrative law Judge Stephen Haas, one of two administrative judges in attendance from the PUC, said he and administrative law judge John Coogan would use the on-the-record complaints to “prepare our decisions on whether the facilities caused the issue. Then we can order the company to make repairs to those facilities and impose monetary fines if we determine that they have violated codes,” he said in response to one man asking what would happen as a result of the hearings.

"It's a little disheartening"

Kevin Seville, senior vice president for Frontier and general counsel for them for 22 years, apologized for the company’s failings.

“It’s a little disheartening to see all these faces because you wouldn’t be here if you hadn’t experienced some kind of service issue with the company," Seville said. "I apologize for all of this. We recognize as a company we have fallen short of performance, particularly in the last six months."

The problems arose from staffing issues and overwhelming backlogs in the number of customer orders and service orders they couldn’t process, Seville said.

John Delaney of Hills Creek Lake Road, Wellsboro, who received two rounds of applause during his testimony, said he has both phone and internet service through Frontier, but they've been selling a "flawed service."

"It seems disingenuous, perhaps even fraudulent to knowingly provide such a flawed service," he said. Delaney was previously told his complaints would be relayed back to the company. As of mid-2015, nothing had changed.

Delaney described his situation, which was one shared by many in attendance: “We found ourselves standing out in the middle of our driveway holding up our phones trying to get a signal, but the bills from the company come without failure monthly. They never acknowledge their failed service, and when I call the company for a bill reduction for lack of service, I get transferred to the business office and have to explain it all over again to get my $6 back. We would quickly cancel Frontier if another landline provider came to town. I got a letter that said if you don’t like it, you can cancel the service. I was stunned, as a former public official, that they would put that in writing to a customer.”

Nathan Lineaweaver of South Elk Run Road, Wellsboro, said he received the same letter, in which Frontier sends the message, “We’ll take your money, but we’re not going to give you the service. Had I known Commonwealth was here I might’ve found a different place to live in 1996."

Lineaweaver said he called the PUC two times to put complaints in, and nothing happened.

Rates continue to rise

Despite the poor service, Frontier continues to raise their rates, he said.

“There is a $4 dollar increase this month, so we called and they said we charge our customers more and maybe we’ll have enough money to provide the service,” he said.

John Tomb of Cummings Creek Road, Middlebury Center, said he has lived here since 1976.

“We’ve had troubles all through the years with the latest issues being May 2022. After much complaining by many people, a line was put up in the 1970s, then a new line was installed around 2010, but it is not connected to any house, it just hangs there on a pole. Wires are hanging out at least six places in a mile. There are over 10 trees taking it clear to the ground and also trees pushing it up in the air in that same area,” he said.

David Metzler, who lives on Snyder Point Road in Wellsboro, has a chicken farm with 40,000 breeder hens that produce eggs. It needs an internet line and a phone line.

“The company that owns the chickens weekly checks on a panel for the health of those chickens. They are worth over $10 dollars a hen." Metzler explained. "If the temperature is above 75 degrees and the power goes out, we have four minutes to bring that temperature back if the generator fails or we have a complete loss of the flock. Last year we went for four days with no internet service or phone service. We need infrastructure to bring more agribusiness to Tioga County. We need the internet for our business. I really hope you can do something about it."

Tom Gleason, North Calahan Road, Wellsboro, told the panel, “Oh you’re lucky my wife’s not here. She is the one who has been dealing with Frontier. I deal with the big issues, what do we do about Ukraine, who will we elect for president. She takes care of the rest,” he said.

Gleason said their phone was out for 30 days when a truck putting cinders on the road took the line out. “Thirty days later we finally got it fixed. We also live in a hollow, no cell service, we have to go five miles just to get cell service. We need reliable service; I just wish you guys could do something,” he said.

Duane Wetmore, Norris Brook Road, Middlebury Center, and retired professional land surveyor, faced an issue after he sold his surveying business to a young surveyor. “That transaction included his business phone number and he could serve my client base at that 2102 number at his office,” Wetmore said.

Frontier was supposed to reroute those calls to the new owner's office, but that never happened, Wetmore complained.

“A young man purchased a business knowing the phone number would carry over and he would maintain the business he purchased," Wetmore said. "That has not been the experience we have had to depend on the internet and texting more than the phone. I don’t know what is going on but something is broken with that message that transfers over to the business."

Continued complaints

Ken VanSant, Buck Road, Wellsboro, has a gift shop on Route 660 near the canyon, which he and his partner opened five years ago, and he said service dropped right after Frontier came into the picture.

“At least five weekends we had no internet so we had to just shut down. Two of them were three-day weekends. We put up a sign for cash only. You might as well close your doors — tourists don’t have cash. We are a seasonal business and if we lose three to four weekends it takes our income away and we have never gotten any kind of compensation.”

Melissa Bravo, of Lawrence Township, said the main cable that runs through Bliss Road servicing Nelson runs under her property.

“I reported the issue last week. They said Frontier has no record of a line under my property. I know for a fact there is a line because it was hit by lightning and killed one of my cows,” she said.

“Your tech didn’t have a bucket truck high enough to reach the line that is in the tree in my field, and I got a phone call today asking if Frontier had contacted me and I have not," Bravo told officials. "Can someone from Frontier please send out a truck to get my line marked this week? The PUC told me they have no record of having a line buried under my barn. How do I give you an address when Frontier won’t mark their poles? I have no recourse with Frontier because no one knows their poles and who owns the poles."

Carrie Hackett, who owns Hackett and Sons, Route 49, Nelson said the problems are the same as everyone else.

“We have been in business since 1972, and we don’t even make phone calls (to report problems) anymore because it goes nowhere," Hackett lamented. "The topper was this year, for two months, we were unable to do bank loans, process credit cards, or make phone calls. It nearly destroyed us. Just for fun, throughout it all, I was no longer allowed to talk to Frontier because I lost my cool too many times."

Frontier is expected to release a response after they review the testimony from Tuesday's public hearing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.