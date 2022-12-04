Wellsboro, Pa. — Revelers had a rainy start to the annual Dickens of a Christmas celebration in Wellsboro on Saturday.

Wet weather didn't dampen the holiday spirits, however, and those who stuck it out were rewarded with sunshine and, later, the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus!

"The town was bustling," said Linda Stager of Wellsboro. "Every place was full, everything sold out (and sold out early!). People were in a good mood."

Photo gallery

Attending Dickens of a Christmas in Wellsboro is like stepping back in time. Enjoy this gallery of the 38th annual event on Dec. 3. From Victorian costumes to vendors selling their wares, to the arrival of the man in the big red suit. Photos by Linda Stager.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.