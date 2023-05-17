DCNR has started a newsletter to help guide people in transitioning their lifeless lawns into rich, diverse landscapes full of native plant species.
DCNR launched its Lawn Conversion Program in early 2020 with a goal to reduce the environmental impacts of mowing and increase the land's benefit to wildlife, water, air, the climate, and people.
Through the program, DCNR Lawn Conversion Program has funded over 500-acres of lawn conversions to woods and meadows throughout the state and continues to provide technical assistance to residents.
The new newsletter, Woods and Meadows News, will share:
- Tips for converting lawn to woods and meadow
- Stories from professionals and individuals who've done lawn conversion
- Local lawn conversion program opportunities
- DCNR Lawn Conversion Program updates
Click Here to read the first issue.
Click Here to sign up for the newsletter.
Visit DCNR's Lawn Conversion webpage to learn more about the benefits of converting your lawn.