Williamsport, Pa. — Stock up on some summer reads during the "Bloom with Books" spring book sale put on by the Friends of the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport.

The sale will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on 426 Mulberry Street, Williamsport. Public hours are Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sale will open early to Friends members or anyone looking to join the Friends club with a "preview night" on Thursday, April 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. Memberships will be available at the door.

Bag specials will be available each day. People are encouraged to bring their own bags for books.

