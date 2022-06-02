Wellsboro, Pa. — The Friends of The Green Free Library annual book sale will run June 15 through June 19 during the 80th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival in Wellsboro.

Gently used fiction and nonfiction books as well as DVDs and videos, all in good condition, will be available for purchase. Prices range from .25 cents to $3; some may be higher.

The books represent a wide variety of genres, from mysteries, romance novels and thrillers, to Westerns, biographies, autobiographies, cookbooks, coffee table books, how to books, children’s books, and many more.

The sale will be Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The bag sale will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Books will be sold for $5 per bag of any size. Customers are asked to bring their own bags and pay in cash.

At this year’s sale, books for adults will be sold indoors at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center at 134 Main Street, rather than outdoors in tents on the front lawn at the Green Free Library.

“We want to make this a more comfortable shopping experience for adults by having the books for them indoors at the Gmeiner,” said Marianne Rice, organizer. “There will be chairs to sit on, hand sanitizer to use, and masks available for anyone who prefers to wear one.”

Three tents will be on the front lawn at the Green Free Library, which is also at 134 Main Street.

Two of the tents will be filled with books for toddlers to tweens. Each child will get to pick a book to take home for free and can also choose whatever other books they want to purchase.

“The kids love to shop in a tent," Rice said. "It’s a fun experience for them."

Next to the children’s tents will be a 'Welcome' tent where children can pay for the books they have selected and anyone of any age can stop in and ask questions about the book sale or for information about the Friends group.

