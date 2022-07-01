Woodward Township, Pa. — Do you plan to set off fireworks this Fourth of July?

Every year, police departments and health systems remind people about the legality and dangers of setting off fireworks.

In Pennsylvania, Act 43 of 2017 dictates the use of consumer and non-consumer fireworks.

As the holiday approaches, the Woodward Township Police Department — and police departments statewide — are requesting that if you do decide to use fireworks, "to do so safely and take into consideration your neighbors, their children, family pets, and the time of day when setting off the fireworks."

While certain fireworks are now legal in Pennsylvania, it is important for everyone to understand what fireworks are now legal and those that are not.

The law governing the sale, purchase, and use of "Consumer Fireworks" (Class C) was changed in 2017.

Class C fireworks include firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The law requires that all persons who use "Consumer Fireworks" shall follow all rules and regulations outlined in Section 2404 Use of Consumer Fireworks as well as the following conditions:

Persons who are at least 18 years of age and meet the requirements of this article may purchase, possess, and use consumer fireworks.

Fireworks cannot be ignited or discharged on a public or private property without express permission of the property owner.

Fireworks cannot be discharged from or within a motor vehicle or building.

Fireworks cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building.

Fireworks cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure.

Fireworks cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug.

Fireworks and pets

According to the Humane Society, animals are more sensitive to the noises, flashing lights, and smells that fireworks bring. For this reason, they recommend keeping pets indoors with a TV or radio on to "soften jarring noises."

If the pet cannot be left at home, the Humane Society says to keep the pet leashed and under your control at all times.

People can also speak with their veterinarian about possible medications or techniques to help with their pet's anxiety over loud noises.

