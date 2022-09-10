Selinsgrove, Pa. — Susquehanna Valley Mediation, Inc. is offering free mediation training for adults who wish to volunteer as mediators at the center. The training will have both virtual and in-person parts.

In-person training will be held on October 21 - 23 and November 4 - 5 at the Selinsgrove office on 713 Bridge Street. October 21 and November 4 training will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 5 training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trainees must attend all sessions on both weekends plus eight hours of virtual practice sessions via Zoom in order to complete the required 40 hours of training.

“Mediation has been one of the most important skills I’ve learned in my life. In addition to helping others navigate their own difficult conversations, it’s improved my relationships and personal interactions. It’s made me a better parent, friend, daughter, and a more valuable employee at work,” said mediator and 2021 trainee Allie Holmes.

Training is free to those who commit to serve as active volunteer mediators at the SVM center for at least two years. A limited number of training slots are available for those seeking training without serving as volunteers; tuition for these trainees is $750.

Scholarships are available. Training will be facilitated by the SVM’s Executive Director, Susan Jordan, a certified mediator and trainer with the Institute for the Study of Conflict Transformation, Inc.

Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center is a nonprofit agency established in 2010 that offers people in conflict the opportunity to discuss their differences in a safe and neutral setting, with mediators facilitating conversation. All mediators at the SVM center are trained volunteers. SVM mediators help people in conflict, including those facing a range of family conflict, custody and divorce, eldercare, neighborhood, family, landlord/tenant, prison reentry, and employment.

Applications for training will be reviewed by staff on a first come, first considered basis; potential trainees should submit applications as soon as possible, but no later than Oct. 14, 2022.

Applications for mediator training are available by calling the center at (570) 374-1718, emailing casecoordinator@svmediation.org, or by visiting SVM’s website, svmediation.org/become-a-mediator.

