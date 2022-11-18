untitled - 1

Nobody should go without a warm meal this or any Thanksgiving. Several groups and individuals throughout the region are generously offering free community meals.

The following is a list of community Thanksgiving meals, sorted by county. If you know of a community meal not listed below, please share it in a comment.

Bradford

Knight Out

Knight Out will be offering a free Thanksgiving Dinner to anyone interested in stopping on down. Turkey and Ham and a few side dishes and desserts.

Centre

Howard United Methodist Church

The meal of turkey and trimmings is free to all community members. If you can, please bring a box of cereal for the Food Pantry.

Columbia

Bloomsburg Christian Church

To register, visit the church website or call 570-784-3740.

Catawissa Christian Church

Meal offers two seatings. To register, call 570-356-6187.

Catawissa Hose Company

Hosted by Natural Tranquility and other co-sponsors

Lycoming

American Rescue Workers

Montour

St. Joseph's Catholic Church

Delivery is also available. To order meals, call 570-850-7755.

Northumberland

Zion Lutheran Church

Potter

Raymond Richar VFW Post 6611 

Dinner is free and open to the public. Tentative menu items listed on Facebook.

Snyder

St. Pius X Church

Call 570-374-0156 for additional information. 

Missio Dei Alliance

Thanksgiving meals will be served. Additional information is available at 570-556-9054 or by emailing PastorCA@MissioDeiPA.com

Union

Mifflinburg United Methodist Church

Call (570) 966-2746 to make reservations for take out, dine in, or delivery.

United Pentecostal Church

Meals must be reserved by November 20. Call (570) 524-5445.

