Nobody should go without a warm meal this or any Thanksgiving. Several groups and individuals throughout the region are generously offering free community meals.
The following is a list of community Thanksgiving meals, sorted by county. If you know of a community meal not listed below, please share it in a comment.
Bradford
Knight Out
Knight Out will be offering a free Thanksgiving Dinner to anyone interested in stopping on down. Turkey and Ham and a few side dishes and desserts.
Centre
Howard United Methodist Church
The meal of turkey and trimmings is free to all community members. If you can, please bring a box of cereal for the Food Pantry.
Columbia
Bloomsburg Christian Church
To register, visit the church website or call 570-784-3740.
Catawissa Christian Church
Meal offers two seatings. To register, call 570-356-6187.
Catawissa Hose Company
Hosted by Natural Tranquility and other co-sponsors
Lycoming
American Rescue Workers
Montour
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Delivery is also available. To order meals, call 570-850-7755.
Northumberland
Zion Lutheran Church
Potter
Raymond Richar VFW Post 6611
Dinner is free and open to the public. Tentative menu items listed on Facebook.
Snyder
St. Pius X Church
Call 570-374-0156 for additional information.
Missio Dei Alliance
Thanksgiving meals will be served. Additional information is available at 570-556-9054 or by emailing PastorCA@MissioDeiPA.com.
Union
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
Call (570) 966-2746 to make reservations for take out, dine in, or delivery.
United Pentecostal Church
Meals must be reserved by November 20. Call (570) 524-5445.
