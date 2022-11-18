Nobody should go without a warm meal this or any Thanksgiving. Several groups and individuals throughout the region are generously offering free community meals.

The following is a list of community Thanksgiving meals, sorted by county. If you know of a community meal not listed below, please share it in a comment.

Bradford

Knight Out

Knight Out will be offering a free Thanksgiving Dinner to anyone interested in stopping on down. Turkey and Ham and a few side dishes and desserts.

Where: Knight Out, 3 Bridge Street, Towanda, Pa. When: Nov. 24, 1 p.m.

Centre

Howard United Methodist Church

The meal of turkey and trimmings is free to all community members. If you can, please bring a box of cereal for the Food Pantry.

Where: Howard United Methodist Church, 144 W. Main St., Howard. When: Nov. 19, 5-6:30 p.m.

Columbia

Bloomsburg Christian Church

To register, visit the church website or call 570-784-3740.

Where: Bloomsburg Christian Church, 107 Deussen Drive, Bloomsburg. When: Nov. 24, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Catawissa Christian Church

Meal offers two seatings. To register, call 570-356-6187.

Where: Catawissa Christian Church, 319 Main St., Catawissa. When: Nov. 29, 3-4:30 p.m.

Catawissa Hose Company

Hosted by Natural Tranquility and other co-sponsors

Where: Catawissa Hose Company, 400 S. Street, Catawissa When: Nov. 24, noon

Lycoming

American Rescue Workers

Where: American Rescue Workers, 643 Elmira St., Williamsport When: Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Montour

St. Joseph's Catholic Church

Delivery is also available. To order meals, call 570-850-7755.

Where: St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 68 Center St., Danville When: Nov. 24, Pick-up meals begin at 11:30 a.m. Sit-down dinners begin at noon.

Northumberland

Zion Lutheran Church

Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. 5th Street, Sunbury When: Nov. 24, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Potter

Raymond Richar VFW Post 6611

Dinner is free and open to the public. Tentative menu items listed on Facebook.

Snyder

St. Pius X Church

Call 570-374-0156 for additional information.

Where: St. Pius X Church, 112 Fairview Dr., Selinsgrove When: Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Missio Dei Alliance

Thanksgiving meals will be served. Additional information is available at 570-556-9054 or by emailing PastorCA@MissioDeiPA.com.

Where: Missio Dei Alliance, 102 Alliance Way, Selinsgrove When: Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Union

Mifflinburg United Methodist Church

Call (570) 966-2746 to make reservations for take out, dine in, or delivery.

Where: Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg When: Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) from noon to 1 p.m.

United Pentecostal Church

Meals must be reserved by November 20. Call (570) 524-5445.

Where: United Pentecostal Church, 2822 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg When: Wednesday, November 23 from 4 to 6 p.m.