Shamokin Dam, Pa. – Weis Markets and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way have joined forces to provide nearly 10,000 gallons of free milk to distribute to the public in the Susquehanna Valley.

The public is invited to receive up to two (2) gallons of free milk per car. The milk give-away will take place today, Wednesday, Dec. 23 at the new W&L Nissan parking lot (former K-Mart Parking Lot) in Shamokin Dam.

The milk distribution will take place from 1-6 p.m. (or until supplies last) and will be a drive-through style giveaway. Patrons will be asked to remain in their vehicle and open their trunk when requested. The dealerships of W&L have generously offered the use of their parking lot in order to support the milk distribution.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Weis Markets has been vigilant about serving the community and giving back. “We believe in giving back to our communities and are pleased to donate 10,000 gallons of Weis Quality milk which is processed in our Sunbury dairy,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “This donation is part of our year-round Fight Hunger program which generates support for local food banks and pantries in their efforts to help families in need. We are pleased to be working with Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and are grateful to our customers and associates for their continued support.”

Milk will not be distributed before 12:45 p.m. If you arrive before 12:45 p.m., you will be asked to come back. If you’re interested in volunteering, please email Steph at admin@gsvuw.org.

“We are grateful for our partners in the Greater Susquehanna Valley for providing access to milk for their friends and neighbors throughout Central Pennsylvania,” said Ron Frick, president of the Lycoming County United Way. “Our regional partnerships are more important than ever and we are grateful to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Weis Markets for this timely gift and invitation.”

Appropriate measures will be taken to ensure health and safety during distribution. Social distancing and staying in your vehicle during distribution will be required.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

“The health and safety of our community is and should be our greatest priority. During this time, we are especially concerned for the well-being of our most vulnerable populations and those who do not have appropriate access to resources. We are happy to be partnering with Weis Markets for this distribution to support the community,” said Joanne Troutman, president & CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.