Eye exam generic
Canva

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC is offering free eye exams for individuals with diabetes on consecutive Fridays in April, hospital officials announced.

Exams will be held on April 14 and April 21 from 1-4:30 p.m. in the John M. Wenner Building, 1705 Warren Ave., Suite 303, Williamsport.

Individuals with diabetes are at risk of developing eye abnormalities that affect vision, including diabetic retinopathy. The free exams focus on the health of the retina and integrity of the surrounding blood vessels.

Space is limited and exams are available by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call 570-320-7850.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.