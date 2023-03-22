Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC is offering free eye exams for individuals with diabetes on consecutive Fridays in April, hospital officials announced.

Exams will be held on April 14 and April 21 from 1-4:30 p.m. in the John M. Wenner Building, 1705 Warren Ave., Suite 303, Williamsport.

Individuals with diabetes are at risk of developing eye abnormalities that affect vision, including diabetic retinopathy. The free exams focus on the health of the retina and integrity of the surrounding blood vessels.

Space is limited and exams are available by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call 570-320-7850.

