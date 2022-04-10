As warm weather approaches, more kids will be spending their time with outdoor activities, which calls for good helmet safety.

Evangelical Community Health and Wellness wants to educate kids and parents on the importance of wearing a helmet while biking, skateboarding, scootering, rollerblading, or skating.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of severe head injury and may even save lives. During a typical fall or collision, much of the impact energy is absorbed by the helmet, rather than the head and brain.

On Thursday, May 26, from 4-6 pm, a free bike helmet give-away event for children 12 and under is being held in the courtyard/outside play area of The Miller Center 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

Children taking part in the event will be fitted with a CPSC regulated bike helmet and instructed on safe bike helmet use. Children must be present to receive a helmet and to have it properly fitted. Supplies for this event are limited and will be given away on a first-come basis.

Anyone age 12 or under who does not own a helmet or who has a helmet that is more than five years old, or has sustained a major impact, should consider attending.

This event has been made possible through sponsorship by the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley in Lewisburg, Inc., since 2004.

For more information, call Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200