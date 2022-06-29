With Independence Day just around the corner, local boroughs and communities are preparing to celebrate a safe and fun holiday. From downtown celebrations to nighttime firework displays, here is a list of some area events for the upcoming holiday.
Williamsport
27th Annual Set The Night To Music
July 4, Market Street Bridge, beginning at 3 p.m. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Downtown Williamsport will be littered with craft and food vendors on July 4. There will also be a variety of live music offerings out front of downtown Williamsport's Hampton Inn, including performances by The Uptown Music Collective.
Williamsport Crosscutters: Red, White, and Boom
July 2, Bowman Field, following Crosscutters game
Montgomery
Montgomery Borough Fireworks Display
Sunday, July 3, Montgomery Park. Food and Vendors beginning at 4 p.m.
Jersey Shore
61st Annual Jersey Shore Town Meeting Celebration
Sunday July 3 - Saturday July 9, Jersey Shore Recreation Area.
Parade, Fireworks, and other events. See flyer for details.
Shamokin
Independence on Independence
July 2, Claude Kehler Park, 9:40 p.m.
Follow Independence on Independence on Facebook for details.
Galeton
37th Annual Red Suspender Weekend
July 1 and July 2, John J Collins Park, Centertown, Galeton.
Galeton kicks off it's Independence Day Celebration Weekend on Friday July 1 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. with live music, food, and rides.
On Saturday July 2, the festivities begin at 8 a.m. with a 5k run and 2k walk at St. Bibiana's Parish Center. The Independence Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. with a full day of vendors and rides to explore throughout the afternoon. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 10 p.m.
Bloomsburg
July 4, Bloomsburg Fair Grounds, 9 p.m.
Watsontown
Watsontown Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, Memorial Park, 8 a.m. start. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Watsontown's Fourth of July Celebration is a day long event featuring a parade down Main Street to Memorial Park beginning at 10 a.m.
Mifflinburg
50th Annual Fourth Of July Celebration
Monday, July 4, beginning at 8 a.m. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Mifflinburg's annual Fourth of July celebration will have a full day's worth of events to celebrate the holiday. The day will kick off with a 5k race, plus multiple events throughout the day, including a tennis tournament, pet parade, and more.