4th of July.jpg
With Independence Day just around the corner, local boroughs and communities are preparing to celebrate a safe and fun holiday. From downtown celebrations to nighttime firework displays, here is a list of some area events for the upcoming holiday.

Williamsport

27th Annual Set The Night To Music

July 4, Market Street Bridge, beginning at 3 p.m. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Downtown Williamsport will be littered with craft and food vendors on July 4. There will also be a variety of live music offerings out front of downtown Williamsport's Hampton Inn, including performances by The Uptown Music Collective.

Williamsport Crosscutters: Red, White, and Boom

July 2, Bowman Field, following Crosscutters game

Crosscutters fireworks.jpg

Montgomery

Montgomery Borough Fireworks Display

Sunday, July 3, Montgomery Park. Food and Vendors beginning at 4 p.m.

Jersey Shore

61st Annual Jersey Shore Town Meeting Celebration

Sunday July 3 - Saturday July 9, Jersey Shore Recreation Area.

Parade, Fireworks, and other events. See flyer for details.

290885640_180290284429221_6686359614208473544_n (1).jpg

Shamokin

Independence on Independence

July 2, Claude Kehler Park, 9:40 p.m.

Follow Independence on Independence on Facebook for details.

Galeton

37th Annual Red Suspender Weekend

July 1 and July 2, John J Collins Park, Centertown, Galeton.

Galeton kicks off it's Independence Day Celebration Weekend on Friday July 1 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. with live music, food, and rides. 

On Saturday July 2, the festivities begin at 8 a.m. with a 5k run and 2k walk at St. Bibiana's Parish Center. The Independence Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. with a full day of vendors and rides to explore throughout the afternoon. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 10 p.m. 

Bloomsburg

July 4, Bloomsburg Fair Grounds, 9 p.m.

Watsontown

286524399_3278799015684738_7462611831418814629_n.jpg

Watsontown Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, Memorial Park, 8 a.m. start. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Watsontown's Fourth of July Celebration is a day long event featuring a parade down Main Street to Memorial Park beginning at 10 a.m. 

Mifflinburg

50th Annual Fourth Of July Celebration

Monday, July 4, beginning at 8 a.m. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

290638091_10159566624467107_4722544045410615384_n.jpg

Mifflinburg's annual Fourth of July celebration will have a full day's worth of events to celebrate the holiday. The day will kick off with a 5k race, plus multiple events throughout the day, including a tennis tournament, pet parade, and more.

