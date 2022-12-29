Bloomsburg, Pa. — A community foundation recently awarded a grant to provide foster children with their own luggage.

Community Giving Foundation in Bloomsburg gave Dwell Orphan Care, a non-profit focused on supporting children in foster care and equipping foster and adoptive families, a $250 grant for new duffle bags for children entering foster care.

Often times, when children enter foster care, their items are shoved hastily into a trash bag. Upon placement in foster care, Dwell steps in by providing a new duffle bag filled with new or like-new clothing, shoes, and comfort items to help bring hope and healing to a child entering foster care.

The full duffle bag, along with a family care package, is then delivered to the new foster home.

Established in January of 2019, Dwell Orphan Care is a charitable organization that exists to support and encourage foster and adoptive families, in Central PA, while mobilizing and equipping the community and local church so that children have a safe, loving, forever home in which to dwell. Dwell's headquarters is located in Lycoming County, with a second Hope Chest Foster Closet located in Bloomsburg.

For more information or to make a tax-deductible gift to this cause, visit Dwell's website.

