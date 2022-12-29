Dwell grant
Photo provided

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A community foundation recently awarded a grant to provide foster children with their own luggage.

Community Giving Foundation in Bloomsburg gave Dwell Orphan Care, a non-profit focused on supporting children in foster care and equipping foster and adoptive families, a $250 grant for new duffle bags for children entering foster care. 

Often times, when children enter foster care, their items are shoved hastily into a trash bag. Upon placement in foster care, Dwell steps in by providing a new duffle bag filled with new or like-new clothing, shoes, and comfort items to help bring hope and healing to a child entering foster care.

The full duffle bag, along with a family care package, is then delivered to the new foster home. 

Established in January of 2019, Dwell Orphan Care is a charitable organization that exists to support and encourage foster and adoptive families, in Central PA, while mobilizing and equipping the community and local church so that children have a safe, loving, forever home in which to dwell. Dwell's headquarters is located in Lycoming County, with a second Hope Chest Foster Closet located in Bloomsburg.

For more information or to make a tax-deductible gift to this cause, visit Dwell's website.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.