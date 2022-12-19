Williamsport, Pa. — A fire chiefs association was recently given a large grant to provide for training and much-needed building repairs and upgrades, officials announced Friday.

The Central Area Fire Chiefs Association (CAFCA) was awarded $100,000 from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania to aide CAFCA to provide live fire training to first responders.

The funds will also be used for building repairs and upgrades. The current CAFCA facility was constructed in the late 1990s and needs to be updated for all first responders to continue their trainings at this facility.

“This is an exciting time, we are going to be able to provide a top-notch “Live Fire” burn room for all first responders to train in," said Michael Gardner, president of CAFCA. "The entire CAFCA organization and all its members are so grateful for this award that we have had a lot of people volunteering to help with projects. We are excited to get started”

With the funding, CAFCA and the Foundation will be able to provide a safe and reliable training facility for all first responders in the region.

“The ability to have a training center like this, in our area, is fantastic," Gardner added. "No more two-to-three-hour travel days to go and train. We can do it right here in our community. We are so thankful to the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania."

