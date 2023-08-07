Willliamsport, Pa. — The Gallery at Penn College begins its 18th season with an exhibition of altered books that tell the story of "food justice."

“On the tails of a fabulous regional exhibition that drew hundreds of visitors this summer, our new season kicks off on Aug. 13 with a socially engaged art experience,” said Penny Griffin Lutz, gallery director. “We are proud to once again host a traveling exhibition developed by Contemporary Craft, of Pittsburgh. In 2018, The Gallery at Penn College hosted ‘Mindful: Exploring Mental Health Through Art.’ The new exhibit, ‘Food Justice: Growing a Healthier Community Through Art,’ focuses on the impact of inequitable food access.”

“Food Justice: Growing a Healthier Community Through Art” will be on view through Oct. 8 in the gallery on the third floor of the Madigan Library at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

More than 35 million people in the U.S. are food insecure, but issues preventing equitable access to food are extremely complex. “Food Justice” critically explores the human issues that can shape and influence positive change in food security.

Featuring 18 works by 15 contemporary craft artists, “Food Justice” offers the opportunity to visualize and explore the dimensions of national and regional food systems and the advocacy that is critically important for social change and community well-being. Because of the visionary, poetic and transformative potential of art, visitors will see, feel and understand the issues of food insecurity in new and meaningful ways and be moved to become part of the solution.

The show highlights a variety of techniques and forms that include innovative art expressions rooted in traditional craft materials, such as glass, wood, fiber, clay and metals, while exploring relationships with photography, installation art, printmaking, sculpture and plants.

The traveling exhibition features works by Gavin Benjamin, George Bowes, Wendy DesChene, Michael Austin Diaz, Jason Forck, Holly Hanessian, Stefanie Herr, Joan Iversen Goswell, Amos Kennedy, Patty Kennedy-Zafred, Anna Metcalfe, Xena Ni, Mollie Ruskin, Jeff Schmuki and Logan Woodle.

The Gallery at Penn College is open 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is closed on Mondays and Saturdays and during college holidays and breaks. Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public. Groups are welcome to contact the gallery director to schedule visits.

The 2023-24 gallery season at a glance:

Yuji Hiratsuka’s “Retro Urban Mode,” Oct. 24 to Dec. 1.

“Found: The Sculpture of Randall Cleaver,” Jan. 16 to Feb. 29.

“Architecture & Sustainable Design: Senior Capstone Projects,” April 5-14.

“Graphic Design 2024: Senior Portfolio Exhibition,” April 24 to May 3.

“Books Undone 2: The Art of Altered Books,” May 30 to July 21; artists using books as a medium are invited to submit entries during the month of February.

For more about the exhibits, visit www.pct.edu/gallery, email gallery@pct.edu or call 570-320-2445.

Serving as a cultural asset to the college and local communities, The Gallery at Penn College provides the opportunity for the appreciation and exploration of contemporary art and encourages critical thinking and meaningful experiences.

