Renovo, Pa. — The foliage in Clinton County has not yet reached its peak, so if you missed this weekend's PA State Flaming Foliage Festival in Renovo, Pa., you'll still have time to see plenty of flaming leaves.

The pageantry and tradition of the parade, however, took place Saturday under a blue sky marked with passing white clouds. The winds were enough to blow the Flaming Foliage Festival contestants' hair into their faces as they perched in their vehicles, some in the beds of trucks, other riding atop sports cars.

Meet the candidates:

The streets of Renovo were lined with crowds to watch the procession of marching bands, community groups, and the occasional political candidates' floats, and for the kids, to catch all the candy they could.

And the trees, decked mostly in yellows, provided a backdrop to the festivities that only nature can.

The evening concluded with the coronation of the 2022 Flaming Foliage Queen, Miss Bucktail Isabella English.

The arts and crafts show continues today from dawn to dusk in the Flaming Foliage lot at 11th Street and Huron Avenue.

If you missed the parade, scroll here for a photo gallery from Saturday, Oct. 15. Remember, there's still time to see those flaming leaves.

