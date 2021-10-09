The 2021 Flaming Foliage Festival kicks off this weekend in Renovo. The three day festival which is always the second weekend of October, is in its 72nd year of the fall celebration.

The yearly event draws nature lovers from all over to come witness the beauty of the greater Renovo area as the leaves change amongst the scenic mountainside. You can see a list of the most popular areas to view the scenery here.

The weekend will include three days worth of festivities, pageantry, parades, and crafts. More than 150 vendors are booked to be in attendance in the Flaming Foliage Festival Lot on 12th street in Renovo. The 2021 Flaming Foliage Parade will honor frontline workers during the parade which will begin at 1:45 on Saturday.

Of course it wouldn’t be the Flaming Foliage Festival without Saturdays Queen events. Each year young women across the state are provided the opportunity to compete representing their school, or hometown in the Flaming Foliage Pageant. The first place winner each year receives a $500 scholarship, while second and third place recieve 300 and 200 respectively.

Visit the Flaming Foliage website to see the schedule of events and plan your visit to the 2021 Flaming Foliage Festival.