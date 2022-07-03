Fishing.jpg
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is offering its second Fish-for-Free Days this Independence Day.

On Monday, July 4, the PFBC will waive its license requirement, allowing anglers to fish within public waterways across the Commonwealth without possessing a fishing license.  

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., no fishing license is required to fish, however all other fishing regulations, including seasons and creel limits, apply.  Complete fishing regulations can be viewed using the FishBoatPA mobile app or the PFBC website, www.fishandboat.com.

Don't have a rod, reel, or tackle? The Fishing Tackle Loaner Program can help with that. If you're not sure where to go and watch to catch, the state has compiled a list of the best fishing waters.

