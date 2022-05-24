During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend when many families and friends will already be gathered, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is offering the first of two Fish-for-Free Days.

On Sunday, May 29, the PFBC will waive its license requirement, allowing anglers to fish within public waterways across the Commonwealth without possessing a fishing license.

The second Fish-for-Free Day will happen on Independence Day — Monday, July 4.

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on both days, no fishing license is required to fish, however all other fishing regulations, including seasons and creel limits, apply. Complete fishing regulations can be viewed using the FishBoatPA mobile app or the PFBC website, www.fishandboat.com.

Don't have a rod, reel, or tackle? The Fishing Tackle Loaner Program can help with that. If you're not sure where to go and watch to catch, the state has compiled a list of the best fishing waters.

