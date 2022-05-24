Trout fishing.jpg
Julye Wemple

During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend when many families and friends will already be gathered, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is offering the first of two Fish-for-Free Days.

On Sunday, May 29, the PFBC will waive its license requirement, allowing anglers to fish within public waterways across the Commonwealth without possessing a fishing license.  

The second Fish-for-Free Day will happen on Independence Day — Monday, July 4.

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on both days, no fishing license is required to fish, however all other fishing regulations, including seasons and creel limits, apply.  Complete fishing regulations can be viewed using the FishBoatPA mobile app or the PFBC website, www.fishandboat.com.

Don't have a rod, reel, or tackle? The Fishing Tackle Loaner Program can help with that. If you're not sure where to go and watch to catch, the state has compiled a list of the best fishing waters.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.