Bloomsburg -- Columbia Montour Pride, a working group of the Coalition for Social Equity, is dedicated to educating, organizing, and empowering LGBTQ+ community members and allies who make a positive difference for the quality of life for LGBTQ+ people who live, work, shop, and dine in Columbia and Montour Counties.

This year, the organization has organized its first OUTFEST, the first LGBTQ+ pride event in the two-county region, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16 from noon to 6 p.m. in the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds at the Free Bandshell and Pavilion.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held rain or shine. Attendees can park for free and use Gates 3 and 5 to enter the fairgrounds. Please note that masks are required.

The festival will feature drag performers, comedians, belly dancers, and other entertainers. Over 30 entertainers are participating, including well-known Northeast Pennsylvania drag queen Trixy Valentine and special guest star Harpy Daniels, a drag performer who is also an active U.S. Navy sailor and has been featured in national media.

The event is particularly special for the two headliner drag performers: Trixy and Harpy are played by twins Jacob and Joshua Kelley, who grew up in Columbia County.

All Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidates were invited and the following will be speaking: Malcolm Kenyatta (an out gay man), Alexandria Khalil, Eric Orts, and Erik Chase Gerhardt.

Local speakers include Bloomsburg Town Council members Toni Bell and Bonnie Crawford as well as two representatives from Bloomsburg University: Albert Jones, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer and Dr. Shavonne Shorter, Associate Professor of Communications Studies and Special Assistant to the President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Ammon Young, Co-President of the Coalition for Social Equity, and Jacob Kelley, co-organizer of Columbia Montour Pride will also address the participants, among others.

More than 40 vendors include area crafters, churches, non-profits, and PFLAG Danville, a support group for parents, families and friends of LGBTQ+ people as well as LGBTQ+ people themselves.

More information and a complete list of entertainers can be found on the event on the Columbia Montour Pride Facebook Page.

OUTFEST is sponsored by PPL and Geisinger as well as support from the Coalition for Social Equity and community members.