This article has been reprinted with permission from First News Now. Cogan House Township, Pa. -- Fire crews from Liberty, Cogan House Substation, Wellsboro and Trout Run were dispatched to a reported drilling rig fire Monday evening, March 14, around 10:30 p.m. in Cogan House Township.

Early reports indicated that a drilling rig, approximately 120 feet to 150 feet tall, was on fire.

Drilling personnel on scene reported at 10:40 p.m. that the fire had grown worse as multiple fire units and tankers had already responded to the area of 752 Steam Mill Road.

The Tioga County 911 Center gathered information on the fire, what type of drilling rig was burning, as well as contacted all those who would be needed at the well pad and what resources would be needed by firefighters.

Montoursville Tower unit and Wellsboro's ladder truck were also requested to respond to the scene to assist due to the height of rig.

Six tankers were said to have been dispatched to the fire: some from Tioga County, Pa., the rest from Lycoming County, Pa. The tankers provided water to help fire crews battle the blaze.

Liberty fire personnel arrived at the drilling rig fire around 11:04 p.m. and by 11:07 p.m. a request for Wellsboro's Squad and foam trailer was made. Although the squad with the foam trailer arrived at the scene, the foam was never used, as the Well Representative and drilling personnel did not want foam used on the flames as they did not want to contaminate their well pond at the site.

Around 11:11 p.m., the fire had been quickly knocked by firefighters as they were able to contain the blaze at the drill base and prevent it from spreading. (To everyone's relief, the natural gas well never caught fire).

The fire was reported to be under control in just under 45 minutes early Tuesday morning, March 15, 2022, around 12:17 a.m.

Several fire units were able to be cleared from the fire scene around 12:54 a.m. and by 1:20 a.m. the fire was finally declared out. All remaining fire units were then able to head back to their stations after doing a great job with extinguishing this natural gas drilling rig fire.

FNN is still trying to confirm which fire departments assisted on scene. The cause of the drilling rig fire was not released at the time of publish. Please keep in mind: some information may change as new information becomes available.



