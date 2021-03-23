Harrisburg, Pa. – First Lady Frances Wolf recently revealed One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views, a statewide virtual exhibition documenting Pennsylvanians' experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. One Lens received nearly 1,300 submissions from Pennsylvanians in 58 counties across the state. The full exhibit is available at www.pa.gov/one-lens and will remain accessible throughout the remainder of the Wolf Administration.

"I am truly overwhelmed by the response that this exhibition has received," said First Lady Wolf. "One Lens started as an idea from a single question: how do we create community amidst physical separation? Because of how the participants embraced it, it turned into something much bigger than I could have imagined. I hope this serves as a reminder to others that they are never alone - when they struggle and when they celebrate, there is someone not too far from them doing the same thing. I hope it gives others courage to keep going as we continue to navigate this pandemic and get closer to the other side of it."

One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views is a statewide collaborative visual and storytelling project organized by Pennsylvania’s First Lady Frances Wolf, in partnership with the PA Council on the Arts, PA Historical and Museum Commission, the PA Tourism Office, and the Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians to document Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 pandemic experience.

Across the exhibit’s three themes – our lives, our heroes and our communities – we see life in the commonwealth from Mach 2020 through March 2021: the hard realities and the hope for better days, the triumphs and the heartbreaks, the new beginnings and the loss.