Wellsboro -- The Tioga County Lyme Disease Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Native Bagel. During this free public meeting, Linda Wales of Millerton will discuss her personal experiences with Lyme disease followed by a question and answer session.

This will be the first meeting held by support group members since February 20, when they met jointly with SSMH Breathers Club members at the hospital to hear a presentation on Lyme Disease by Dr. Christopher Domarew of the UPMC Office of Internal Medicine at Wellsboro.

Wales was originally scheduled to talk to the group on Thursday, March 19. That meeting was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines.

Wales suffered with tick-borne illnesses for seven years and saw 20 different physicians before being diagnosed with Lyme and two co-infections in 2002. Since her diagnosis, Wales has reached out to the community-at-large and to those suffering from tick-borne illnesses to increase awareness about how these diseases are transmitted, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options and to offer support. In 2009, she co-founded A Hope 4 Lyme, Inc. and has continuously held a position on the board as either treasurer or president. Wales works full-time as a licensed New York State insurance agent for Travelers Property & Casualty Insurance in Elmira, New York.

Luke Dunham and Thomas Putnam are regional co-leaders with the PA Lyme Resource Network and co-leaders of the support group. Both have been diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease and live in the Wellsboro area. For more information, contact Dunham and Putnam by email at tiogacountylyme@palyme.org or by calling Putnam at (570) 439-2000.